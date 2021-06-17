Japan industry minister says Harvard fund ‘thanked us’ for advice By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen at the company’s facility in Kawasaki, Japan June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
TOKYO (Reuters) – Harvard University’s endowment fund thanked the Japanese government for advice over Toshiba (OTC:) Corp, the industry minister said on Friday, in response to a probe that found a government adviser put pressure on the fund.
The comments from Hiroshi Kajiyama come as the industry ministry has been under scrutiny about the pressure put on foreign shareholders of Toshiba, and the role of a former adviser, Hiromichi Mizuno.
Kajiyama said Harvard “thanked us” for advice given by Mizuno.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.