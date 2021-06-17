Japan firms shun efforts to empower women in management

TOKYO — Most Japanese companies say women make up less than 10% of management, and they cannot meet the

business lobby’s aim of boosting the number of female executive officers, a Reuters poll found, in a blow to efforts to empower

women to counter an aging society.

Below are the questions and answers in the June 3-14 poll, conducted for Reuters by Nikkei Research. Answers are denoted in

percentages. The poll and reply totals are in absolute terms. About 230 companies responded to the survey.

1. What’s the proportion of women among executive officers at your company? (Pick one)

Below 10% １０-１５％ １５-２０％ ２０-２５％ ２５-３０％ Over ３０％ Polled Replied

All 89% 6% 2% 2% 0% 0% 481 235

Manufacturers 90% 6% 2% 2% 1% 1% 246 125

Nonmanufacturers 88% 7% 2% 3% 0% 0% 235 110

2. What’s the proportion of women among managers? (Pick one)

Below 10% １０-１５％ １５-２０％ ２０-２５％ ２５-３０％ Over ３０％ Polled Replied

All 84% 10% 4% 2% 0% 1% 481 234

Manufacturers 88% 10% 1% 0% 0% 1% 246 124

Nonmanufacturers 79% 9% 7% 4% 0% 1% 235 110

3. Do you think your company can meet government’s aim of bringing the share of female executive officers to 30% by 2030?

Yes No Polled Replied

All 14% 86% 481 225

Manufacturers 10% 90% 246 119

Nonmanufacturers 18% 82% 235 106

4. Why do you think your company cannot achieve the target for the share of women in management? (Pick one)

We have few women The target is way We will make efforts Others Polled Replied

at the board to too high given but uniform target

begin with current situation is questionable

All 47% 20% 26% 6% 481 193

Manufacturers 51% 19% 27% 3% 246 107

Nonmanufacturers 42% 22% 26% 10% 235 86

5. Is your company taking any cyber security measures against cyber attacks?

Yes No Polled Replied

All 90% 10% 481 234

Manufacturers 91% 9% 246 125

Nonmanufacturers 89% 11% 235 109

6. What kind of cyber security measures is your company taking? (Pick as many as needed)

Limit access Data protection Adoption of Others Polled Replied

to data through encryption anti-virus

software

All 74% 53% 91% 9% 481 207

Manufacturers 72% 55% 89% 11% 246 110

Nonmanufacturers 77% 51% 93% 7% 235 97

7. Are you concerned about impacts cyber attacks will cause to your earnings? (Pick one)

Yes, Yes, to a Not really Polled Replied

greatly degree

All 45% 51% 4% 481 231

Manufacturers 48% 49% 3% 246 122

Nonmanufacturers 42% 52% 6% 235 109

8. When do you think coronavirus impacts on supply and demand at your business will cease? (Pick one)

No impact Ceasing Peaking Likely to cease Likely to cease Sees no sign Polled Replied

now now in several weeks in several months of ceasing

All 9% 18% 4% 0% 36% 32% 481 228

Manufacturers 7% 21% 4% 1% 35% 32% 246 121

Nonmanufacturers 11% 14% 5% 0% 37% 33% 235 107

9. Is there any change in the number of full-time employees at your company compared with pre-pandemic levels?

Increase No change Decrease Polled Replied

All 14% 76% 9% 481 234

Manufacturers 7% 83% 10% 246 124

Nonmanufacturers 22% 69% 9% 235 110

10. Is there any change in the number of part-timer employees at your company compared with pre-pandemic levels?

Increase No change Decrease Polled Replied

All 8% 70% 22% 481 233

Manufacturers 6% 69% 25% 246 123

Nonmanufacturers 11% 71% 18% 235 110

11. What do you think the number of full-time employees will be at this year’s end compared with current levels? (Pick one)

Increase No change Decrease Polled Replied

All 13% 81% 6% 481 231

Manufacturers 8% 86% 6% 246 123

Nonmanufacturers 19% 75% 6% 235 108

12. What do you think the number of part-time employees will be at this year end compared with current levels? (Pick one)

Increase No change Decrease Polled Replied

All 13% 77% 10% 400 230

Manufacturers 13% 75% 11% 200 122

Non-manufacturers 14% 79% 7% 200 108

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

