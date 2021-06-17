Japan firms shun efforts to empower women in management

Article content
TOKYO — Most Japanese companies say women make up less than 10% of management, and they cannot meet the
business lobby’s aim of boosting the number of female executive officers, a Reuters poll found, in a blow to efforts to empower
women to counter an aging society.
Below are the questions and answers in the June 3-14 poll, conducted for Reuters by Nikkei Research. Answers are denoted in
percentages. The poll and reply totals are in absolute terms. About 230 companies responded to the survey.
1. What’s the proportion of women among executive officers at your company? (Pick one)
Below 10% １０-１５％ １５-２０％ ２０-２５％ ２５-３０％ Over ３０％ Polled Replied
All 89% 6% 2% 2% 0% 0% 481 235
Manufacturers 90% 6% 2% 2% 1% 1% 246 125
Nonmanufacturers 88% 7% 2% 3% 0% 0% 235 110
2. What’s the proportion of women among managers? (Pick one)
Below 10% １０-１５％ １５-２０％ ２０-２５％ ２５-３０％ Over ３０％ Polled Replied
All 84% 10% 4% 2% 0% 1% 481 234
Manufacturers 88% 10% 1% 0% 0% 1% 246 124
Nonmanufacturers 79% 9% 7% 4% 0% 1% 235 110
3. Do you think your company can meet government’s aim of bringing the share of female executive officers to 30% by 2030?
Yes No Polled Replied
All 14% 86% 481 225
Manufacturers 10% 90% 246 119
Nonmanufacturers 18% 82% 235 106
Article content
4. Why do you think your company cannot achieve the target for the share of women in management? (Pick one)
We have few women The target is way We will make efforts Others Polled Replied
at the board to too high given but uniform target
begin with current situation is questionable
All 47% 20% 26% 6% 481 193
Manufacturers 51% 19% 27% 3% 246 107
Nonmanufacturers 42% 22% 26% 10% 235 86
5. Is your company taking any cyber security measures against cyber attacks?
Yes No Polled Replied
All 90% 10% 481 234
Manufacturers 91% 9% 246 125
Nonmanufacturers 89% 11% 235 109
6. What kind of cyber security measures is your company taking? (Pick as many as needed)
Limit access Data protection Adoption of Others Polled Replied
to data through encryption anti-virus
software
All 74% 53% 91% 9% 481 207
Manufacturers 72% 55% 89% 11% 246 110
Nonmanufacturers 77% 51% 93% 7% 235 97
7. Are you concerned about impacts cyber attacks will cause to your earnings? (Pick one)
Yes, Yes, to a Not really Polled Replied
greatly degree
All 45% 51% 4% 481 231
Manufacturers 48% 49% 3% 246 122
Nonmanufacturers 42% 52% 6% 235 109
8. When do you think coronavirus impacts on supply and demand at your business will cease? (Pick one)
No impact Ceasing Peaking Likely to cease Likely to cease Sees no sign Polled Replied
now now in several weeks in several months of ceasing
All 9% 18% 4% 0% 36% 32% 481 228
Manufacturers 7% 21% 4% 1% 35% 32% 246 121
Nonmanufacturers 11% 14% 5% 0% 37% 33% 235 107
Article content
9. Is there any change in the number of full-time employees at your company compared with pre-pandemic levels?
Increase No change Decrease Polled Replied
All 14% 76% 9% 481 234
Manufacturers 7% 83% 10% 246 124
Nonmanufacturers 22% 69% 9% 235 110
10. Is there any change in the number of part-timer employees at your company compared with pre-pandemic levels?
Increase No change Decrease Polled Replied
All 8% 70% 22% 481 233
Manufacturers 6% 69% 25% 246 123
Nonmanufacturers 11% 71% 18% 235 110
11. What do you think the number of full-time employees will be at this year’s end compared with current levels? (Pick one)
Increase No change Decrease Polled Replied
All 13% 81% 6% 481 231
Manufacturers 8% 86% 6% 246 123
Nonmanufacturers 19% 75% 6% 235 108
12. What do you think the number of part-time employees will be at this year end compared with current levels? (Pick one)
Increase No change Decrease Polled Replied
All 13% 77% 10% 400 230
Manufacturers 13% 75% 11% 200 122
Non-manufacturers 14% 79% 7% 200 108
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
