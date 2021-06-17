Jadda Pinkett Smith Shared A Poem By Tupac Shakur

You can read the full poem below:

Some say nothing gold can last forever

And 2 believe this I need no proof

I have witnessed all that was pure in me

Be changed by the evil men can do

The innocence possessed by children

Once lived inside my soul

But surviving years with criminal peers

Has turned my warm heart to cold

I used 2 dream and fantasize

But now I’m scared 2 sleep

Petrified, not to live or die

But to awaken and still be me

It is true that nothing gold can last

We will all one day see death

When the purest hearts are torn apart

Lost souls are all that’s left

Down on my knees I beg of God

To save me from this fate

Let me live to see what was gold in me

Before it is all too late