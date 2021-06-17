Jadda Pinkett Smith Shared A Poem By Tupac Shakur

You can read the full poem below:
Some say nothing gold can last forever
And 2 believe this I need no proof
I have witnessed all that was pure in me
Be changed by the evil men can do
The innocence possessed by children
Once lived inside my soul
But surviving years with criminal peers
Has turned my warm heart to cold
I used 2 dream and fantasize
But now I’m scared 2 sleep
Petrified, not to live or die
But to awaken and still be me
It is true that nothing gold can last
We will all one day see death
When the purest hearts are torn apart
Lost souls are all that’s left
Down on my knees I beg of God
To save me from this fate
Let me live to see what was gold in me
Before it is all too late