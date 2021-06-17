Investors trim long positions on Asian currencies, yuan bets halved

Article content
BENGALURU — Long bets on most of Asia’s
emerging currencies were trimmed, a Reuters poll showed on
Thursday, as investors weigh the prospect of tighter monetary
settings as the U.S. recovery outperforms, while the COVID-19
situation locally is brought under control.
The 13 responses came in before the Federal Reserve’s policy
meeting late on Wednesday where it stunned by signaling it
might raise interest rates as early as 2023, a faster pace than
initially assumed.
Emerging markets in the past have not fared well with the
prospect of U.S. interest rate hikes, and with the Fed opening
the door to an accelerated timetable to wean off pandemic-driven
monetary stimulus, it could suck funds out of riskier assets and
force Asia’s central banks to tighten quicker.
For now, investors remain largely bullish on emerging
currencies in Asia, with long bets on the Taiwan dollar
and Indonesian rupiah slightly raised from two weeks ago.
The central banks of both countries meet later on Thursday
and are expected to leave policy rates unchanged at record lows,
but may offer more commentary on their own timetable and
economic outlook in light of the Fed’s hawkish shift.
Taiwan’s dollar has appreciated sharply since late March as
the economy booms on the work-from-home trend fueling global
demand for tech.
Bank Indonesia’s governor has promised to keep rates low and
liquidity in abundance until there is inflationary pressure, but
also warned that local bond markets – susceptible to foreign
flows – may be impacted by U.S. policy shifts.
Long bets on the rupiah were at their highest since
February.
The Fed’s hawkish messaging sent the U.S. dollar to its
highest level in around two months and resulted in declines
across Asia’s currency space on Thursday, including a more than
0.5% drop by the rupiah.
Emerging markets “will face material headwinds over the next
several months” and “will likely sell off in absolute terms and
will underperform their DM (developed market) peers,” said
Arthur Budaghyan, chief emerging markets strategist at BCA
Research.
Broadly, long bets on China’s yuan were lowered
after they hit a six-month high in the last poll. It follows the
central bank stepping in to warn against speculative bets on the
currency after its recent rally.
ING, in a note, said the yuan’s rise will slow from now on.
Bullish bets on the Singapore dollar, South Korean
won and Philippine peso were all trimmed.
For the Indian rupee, a strong performer in May,
long bets were also lowered.
The “significant hit to economic confidence in the second
wave suggests the recovery is going to be delayed,” analysts at
ING said, adding that it will cap any significant upside in the
rupee.
The Asian currency positioning poll is focused on what
market participants believe are the current market positions in
nine Asian emerging market currencies: the Chinese yuan, South
Korean won, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar,
Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and Thai baht.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the
market is significantly long U.S. dollars.
The figures include positions held through non-deliverable
forwards (NDFs).
The survey findings are provided below (positions
in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
Date CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB
17-June -0.63 -0.36 -0.49 -0.50 -0.58 -0.21 -0.05 -0.31 0.20
03-June -1.34 -0.51 -0.55 -0.40 -0.44 -0.71 0.32 -0.66 0.37
20-May -0.33 0.43 0.37 -0.06 0.33 -0.03 0.26 -0.22 0.81
06-May -0.52 -0.39 -0.58 0.31 -0.59 0.86 -0.04 -0.35 0.50
22-April -0.17 -0.23 -0.44 0.56 -0.38 0.75 -0.03 -0.37 0.58
08-April 0.72 0.48 0.30 0.59 0.77 0.20 0.46 0.36 0.91
25-March 0.30 0.65 0.46 0.45 0.50 0.05 0.54 0.11 0.54
11-March -0.06 0.55 0.55 0.22 -0.10 -0.37 0.50 0.09 0.49
25-Feb -1.03 -0.32 -0.57 -0.51 -0.58 -0.96 -0.13 0.01 -0.37
11-Feb -0.91 -0.24 -0.29 -0.36 -0.63 -0.53 -0.04 -0.47 -0.41
(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shailesh Kuber)
