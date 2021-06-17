Investors trim long positions on Asian currencies, yuan bets halved

Article content

BENGALURU — Long bets on most of Asia’s

emerging currencies were trimmed, a Reuters poll showed on

Thursday, as investors weigh the prospect of tighter monetary

settings as the U.S. recovery outperforms, while the COVID-19

situation locally is brought under control.

The 13 responses came in before the Federal Reserve’s policy

meeting late on Wednesday where it stunned by signaling it

might raise interest rates as early as 2023, a faster pace than

initially assumed.

Emerging markets in the past have not fared well with the

prospect of U.S. interest rate hikes, and with the Fed opening

the door to an accelerated timetable to wean off pandemic-driven

monetary stimulus, it could suck funds out of riskier assets and

force Asia’s central banks to tighten quicker.

For now, investors remain largely bullish on emerging

currencies in Asia, with long bets on the Taiwan dollar

and Indonesian rupiah slightly raised from two weeks ago.

The central banks of both countries meet later on Thursday

and are expected to leave policy rates unchanged at record lows,

but may offer more commentary on their own timetable and

economic outlook in light of the Fed’s hawkish shift.

Taiwan’s dollar has appreciated sharply since late March as