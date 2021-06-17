Investors trim long positions on Asian currencies, yuan bets halved

BENGALURU — Long bets on most of Asia’s

emerging currencies were trimmed, a Reuters poll showed on

Thursday, as investors weigh the prospect of tighter monetary

settings as the U.S. recovery outperforms, while the COVID-19

situation locally is brought under control.

The 13 responses came in before the Federal Reserve’s policy

meeting late on Wednesday where it stunned by signaling it

might raise interest rates as early as 2023, a faster pace than

initially assumed.

Emerging markets in the past have not fared well with the

prospect of U.S. interest rate hikes, and with the Fed opening

the door to an accelerated timetable to wean off pandemic-driven

monetary stimulus, it could suck funds out of riskier assets and

force Asia’s central banks to tighten quicker.

For now, investors remain largely bullish on emerging

currencies in Asia, with long bets on the Taiwan dollar

and Indonesian rupiah slightly raised from two weeks ago.

The central banks of both countries meet later on Thursday

and are expected to leave policy rates unchanged at record lows,

but may offer more commentary on their own timetable and

economic outlook in light of the Fed’s hawkish shift.

Taiwan’s dollar has appreciated sharply since late March as

the economy booms on the work-from-home trend fueling global

demand for tech.

Bank Indonesia’s governor has promised to keep rates low and

liquidity in abundance until there is inflationary pressure, but

also warned that local bond markets – susceptible to foreign

flows – may be impacted by U.S. policy shifts.

Long bets on the rupiah were at their highest since

February.

The Fed’s hawkish messaging sent the U.S. dollar to its

highest level in around two months and resulted in declines

across Asia’s currency space on Thursday, including a more than

0.5% drop by the rupiah.

Emerging markets “will face material headwinds over the next

several months” and “will likely sell off in absolute terms and

will underperform their DM (developed market) peers,” said

Arthur Budaghyan, chief emerging markets strategist at BCA

Research.

Broadly, long bets on China’s yuan were lowered

after they hit a six-month high in the last poll. It follows the

central bank stepping in to warn against speculative bets on the

currency after its recent rally.

ING, in a note, said the yuan’s rise will slow from now on.

Bullish bets on the Singapore dollar, South Korean

won and Philippine peso were all trimmed.

For the Indian rupee, a strong performer in May,

long bets were also lowered.

The “significant hit to economic confidence in the second

wave suggests the recovery is going to be delayed,” analysts at

ING said, adding that it will cap any significant upside in the

rupee.

The Asian currency positioning poll is focused on what

market participants believe are the current market positions in

nine Asian emerging market currencies: the Chinese yuan, South

Korean won, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar,

Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and Thai baht.

The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a

scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the

market is significantly long U.S. dollars.

The figures include positions held through non-deliverable

forwards (NDFs).

The survey findings are provided below (positions

in U.S. dollar versus each currency):

Date CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB

17-June -0.63 -0.36 -0.49 -0.50 -0.58 -0.21 -0.05 -0.31 0.20

03-June -1.34 -0.51 -0.55 -0.40 -0.44 -0.71 0.32 -0.66 0.37

20-May -0.33 0.43 0.37 -0.06 0.33 -0.03 0.26 -0.22 0.81

06-May -0.52 -0.39 -0.58 0.31 -0.59 0.86 -0.04 -0.35 0.50

22-April -0.17 -0.23 -0.44 0.56 -0.38 0.75 -0.03 -0.37 0.58

08-April 0.72 0.48 0.30 0.59 0.77 0.20 0.46 0.36 0.91

25-March 0.30 0.65 0.46 0.45 0.50 0.05 0.54 0.11 0.54

11-March -0.06 0.55 0.55 0.22 -0.10 -0.37 0.50 0.09 0.49

25-Feb -1.03 -0.32 -0.57 -0.51 -0.58 -0.96 -0.13 0.01 -0.37

11-Feb -0.91 -0.24 -0.29 -0.36 -0.63 -0.53 -0.04 -0.47 -0.41

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by

Shailesh Kuber)

