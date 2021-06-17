Invafresh Hires Doug Iverson as New CRO to Drive Global Market Growth of its Platform

“Invafresh is here to Inspire the world to Think Forward and Think Fresh. With that vision, we are experiencing significant growth and are continuing to accelerate our position with global grocers such as Albertsons, The Fresh Market, Giant Eagle, along with others with more than 25K stores using our technology in 15 countries. Grocers are using our fresh foods retail platform in their stores for their merchandising, replenishment, compliancy and sustainability needs,” says Tim Spencer, CEO of Invafresh. “With Doug’s tenured experience in large scale retail planning and optimization solutions, Doug will lead our team to further our market expansion, pipeline development, and customer success as we expand our global reach and adoption of our fresh-native technology solutions.”

Invafresh is experiencing rapid growth and demand for its Fresh Food Retail Platform as more global grocery retailers realize the evolution of fresh food as a key differentiation for success to create consumer-first experiences, reduce food waste, increase profitability and drive sales.

TORONTO — Invafresh, the market leader in Freshology for the fresh food retail industry, has hired Doug Iverson to the newly created role of Chief Revenue Officer. Doug will be in charge of scaling Invafresh to meet the challenges of the fresh food retail technology evolution occurring globally.

The growth of Fresh is both a pain and an opportunity for grocers. Waste, operational costs, labor, and complexity of the offerings in Fresh are harder to manage than dry-goods, but when done well it can replace shrinking sales and profits of center-store, build differentiation, customer value and customer loyalty.

As a retail and grocery technology veteran, Doug brings more than 20 years of sales and business development experience focused on driving innovation and value for the world’s top retail brands with a proven track record in understanding, building and fulfilling long-term customer and partner relationships. Doug joins Invafresh from Mad Mobile where he was the CRO driving sales, go-to-market strategy and customer success for its mobile associate enablement solutions for retailers and restaurants. Prior to Mad Mobile, Doug spent over 10 years at Oracle Retail as the VP of North American Sales responsible for revenue growth of their supply chain, merchandising, planning & optimization, POS, and ecommerce solutions.

“I am very excited to join the Invafresh team at such a pivotal moment in its history. With a newly defined identity and purpose leading fresh-native cloud solutions and advancements to its already exceptional core technology, the possibilities are endless to further scale the business and strengthen customer relationships,” says Doug. “I look forward to working with Tim and the entire team of Invafresh freshologists to capture this growth opportunity and unprecedented market demand from grocery retailers, worldwide.”

Invafresh continues to invest in strengthening its brand and its executive team. This announcement follows the recent press release of the company’s bold new brand identity to embrace its leadership in fresh-native technology for fresh food retailers. It also follows the appointment of Paul Monaghan as Invafresh’s new VP of Cloud Engineering , the recent hiring of Patrick Leung as CFO, Jocelyn VanPatter as CHRO, and the appointment of Tim Spencer as the organization’s President and Chief Executive Officer in 2020, underlining Invafresh’s continued dedication to strategic growth and position as the leading freshology platform.

