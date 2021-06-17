Indonesia’s central bank marshals staff to enforce crypto payments ban By Cointelegraph

Indonesia’s central bank marshals staff to enforce crypto payments ban
Indonesia’s central bank governor, Perry Warjiyo, is mobilizing official supervisors to enforce the country’s ban on financial institutions using crypto assets as a means of payment.
During a virtual seminar on Tuesday, June 15, Warjiyo reiterated that local financial firms and payment provided are prohibited from facilitating the use of cryptocurrency to settle payments or as an instrument used in other financial services.
