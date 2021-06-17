Indonesia c.bank holds key rate at record low amid rupiah, virus worries

Article content

JAKARTA — Indonesia’s central bank held its benchmark rate at a record low on Thursday as it sought to keep monetary policy accommodative amid a rise in COVID-19 cases and maintain stability in the rupiah currency.

Bank Indonesia (BI) kept the benchmark 7-day reverse repurchase rate at 3.50% for a fourth straight meeting, as expected by all 26 economists in a Reuters poll. Its two other main rates were also left unchanged.

Governor Perry Warjiyo repeated a pledge to keep interest rates low and liquidity abundant until inflation rises, which he expects to happen in early 2022 at the earliest. Inflation rose to 1.68% in May but remained below BI’s target of 2% to 4%.

But the Federal Reserve began closing the door on its pandemic-driven monetary policy at its central bank meeting, and the prospect of U.S. tapering may complicate matters for BI as it could trigger capital outflows, analysts said.

“It’s too soon to talk about (U.S.) tapering. We see the market is still relatively stable,” Warjiyo said in a streamed press conference.

He said the Fed is more likely to begin reducing its bond buying program in the first quarter of next year and rate hikes will likely happen the year after.

The Fed’s announcement in 2013 that it would taper its quantitative easing triggered capital outflows in emerging markets, with Indonesia among the worst hit as its currency fell more than 20%.