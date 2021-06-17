India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.48% By Investing.com



© Reuters. India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.48%



Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the declined 0.48%, while the index fell 0.34%.

The best performers of the session on the were UltraTech Cement Ltd (NS:), which rose 1.69% or 111.60 points to trade at 6699.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Asian Paints Ltd. (NS:) added 1.38% or 41.60 points to end at 3060.30 and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (NS:) was up 1.33% or 43.40 points to 3317.75 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (NS:), which fell 8.46% or 59.80 points to trade at 646.90 at the close. Tata Steel Ltd (NS:) declined 3.36% or 38.40 points to end at 1103.75 and IndusInd Bank Ltd. (NS:) was down 2.92% or 29.65 points to 984.05.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were UltraTech Cement Ltd (BO:) which rose 1.86% to 6708.15, Asian Paints Ltd. (BO:) which was up 1.37% to settle at 3060.35 and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (BO:) which gained 1.34% to close at 3320.10.

The worst performers were IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was down 2.91% to 984.25 in late trade, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (BO:) which lost 2.17% to settle at 5288.30 and NTPC Ltd (BO:) which was down 2.13% to 117.25 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1099 to 602 and 34 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1732 fell and 1327 advanced, while 144 ended unchanged.

Shares in Asian Paints Ltd. (NS:) rose to all time highs; up 1.38% or 41.60 to 3060.30. Shares in Asian Paints Ltd. (BO:) rose to all time highs; up 1.37% or 41.35 to 3060.35.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 2.84% to 15.2875.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 3.42% or 63.65 to $1797.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July fell 0.18% or 0.13 to hit $72.02 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract fell 0.23% or 0.17 to trade at $74.22 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 1.30% to 74.225, while EUR/INR rose 0.76% to 88.5495.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.66% at 91.810.