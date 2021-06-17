Imprisoned John McAfee claims his crypto fortune is gone By Cointelegraph

‘I have nothing’: Imprisoned John McAfee claims his crypto fortune is gone
Software antivirus pioneer John McAfee has told his one million Twitter followers that his entire crypto fortune is gone — although he concedes not everyone will believe he’s telling the truth.
The McAfee antivirus founder has been behind bars in Spain since October 2020 — when he was arrested for tax evasion — but that hasn’t stopped him from posting on Twitter on a near-daily basis.
