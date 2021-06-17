Impossible Finance V2 Swap Design Brings Host of New Features By CoinQuora



© Reuters. Impossible Finance V2 Swap Design Brings Host of New Features



Impossible Finance has officially released its V2 decentralized exchange design.

The new exchange design features low price slippage, low gas fees and many more.

Impossible Finance, the comprehensive DeFi incubator, launchpad and swap platform, has officially released its V2 decentralized exchange design. This new swap version of the network is as efficient as Curve swaps and cheaper than Uniswap V3. Specifically, the V2 decentralized exchange of Impossible Finance features the lowest price slippage with maximized capital utilization.

With that said, Impossible Finance provides more benefits to its users. For instance, users of the network can enjoy lower swapping fees, lower GAS fees, and better passive portfolio management. Indeed, this great development of Impossible Finance sets the stage for the exponential growth in Automated Market Maker adoption.

With regards to the network technology, Impossible Finance reveals it uses a …

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora