Impossible Finance V2 Swap Design Brings Host of New Features By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Impossible Finance V2 Swap Design Brings Host of New Features
  • Impossible Finance has officially released its V2 decentralized exchange design.
  • The new exchange design features low price slippage, low gas fees and many more.

Impossible Finance, the comprehensive DeFi incubator, launchpad and swap platform, has officially released its V2 decentralized exchange design. This new swap version of the network is as efficient as Curve swaps and cheaper than Uniswap V3. Specifically, the V2 decentralized exchange of Impossible Finance features the lowest price slippage with maximized capital utilization.

With that said, Impossible Finance provides more benefits to its users. For instance, users of the network can enjoy lower swapping fees, lower GAS fees, and better passive portfolio management. Indeed, this great development of Impossible Finance sets the stage for the exponential growth in Automated Market Maker adoption.

With regards to the network technology, Impossible Finance reveals it uses a …

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR