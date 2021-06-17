I Tried Kourtney Kardashian’s Workout Routine For A Week

Coach Joe told Poosh: “The goal with this session is really to loosen up the sore muscles. Each combination is one cardio move and one bodyweight or lightweight move.”

As Coach Joe advised, I began with 10 minutes on the elliptical before foam rolling wherever I was sore — which was (spoiler) my entire body.

From there, I did 10 push-ups, 10 deadlifts, and 10 ball slams. Next, I did 30 side steps on the floor followed by 10 shoulder taps. The last move in this tiring circuit was 10 mountain climbers and shadow boxing with 3- to 5-pound weights. Kourtney does this circuit for three to five rounds.

Afterward, I was in shock that THIS is the workout that Kourtney does to “relieve her sore muscles.” This is a hard workout in itself, and honestly, I would probably be even more sore the next day, so the cycle would just continue.