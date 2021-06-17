House Republicans begin accepting cryptocurrency donations By Cointelegraph

The National Republican Congressional Committee, or NRCC, announced Thursday that it will begin accepting campaign donations in cryptocurrency as a part of a broader effort to retake the House and stop Democrats from pursuing their policy agenda.

“The NRCC is proud to lead the charge in accepting cryptocurrency campaign contributions,” chairman Tom Emmerson said in a statement, adding: