Hong Kong Investigates CLSA Bond Deal After Investor Complaints

(Bloomberg) — Hong Kong’s securities regulator is investigating allegations that CLSA Ltd. misled investors in its role as bond underwriter for a Chinese energy conglomerate that ended up in bankruptcy, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Securities and Futures Commission’s enforcement division recently began looking into the case after complaints from bondholders, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

It’s unclear whether the SFC has any evidence of wrongdoing by CLSA, which is based in Hong Kong and controlled by state-owned Chinese brokerage Citic Securities Co.

The allegations stem from a 2016 dollar bond sale CLSA underwrote for CEFC China Energy Co., an acquisitive oil giant that collapsed in 2018. Several buyers of the bonds, including a former CLSA managing director who purchased them for her personal account, have alleged that the brokerage and its parent company misled investors, failed to disclose conflicts of interest and struck a side deal with CEFC Energy that disadvantaged creditors.

SFC inquiries to CLSA have so far covered topics including the firm’s know-your-customer obligations for CEFC Energy and its communications to investors about market demand for the bond around the time it was sold, one person familiar with the matter said.