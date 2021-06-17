Here’s why one analyst says Bitcoin will outperform Ethereum in the short term By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Here’s why one analyst says Bitcoin will outperform Ethereum in the short term

In terms of price potential, (BTC) is staring at the possibility of outperforming Ether (ETH) in the short term.

So believes David Lifshitz, chief investment officer at ExoAlpha — a Paris-based investment management service — who noted that Bitcoin’s upside potential in the near term is higher than that of Ether’s. He said so after spotting a recent shift in the ratio.

Bitcoin vs. Ether price comparison on same percentage scale. Source: TradingView
The BTC/ETH ratio relative prices go flat upon testing the channel’s lower range
Bitcoin volume surged after May 19 crash even though BTC remained clueless about the next price direction. Source: ExoAlpha
Ether volumes remained more or less the same after May 19 crash. Source: ExoAlpha