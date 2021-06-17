Healthcare industry prepares for Obamacare expansion after court ruling

Article content

The U.S. healthcare industry and analysts praised a U.S. Supreme Court decision that preserved the Obamacare health plan, with insurer CVS reaffirming that it will rejoin the individual insurance exchange and others predicting more federal support.

The nation’s highest court preserved the landmark law, formally called the Affordable Care Act (ACA), for the third time since its 2010 enactment, declaring that Texas and other challengers had no legal standing to file their lawsuit seeking to nullify it.

Shares of health insurers Centene Corp and Molina Healthcare Inc, which participate in the exchanges to buy individual health insurance set up by the law, closed up more than 2% on Thursday.

In February, CVS Health Corp said it would return to selling individual health insurance plans on the online marketplaces created by the ACA, saying the market had stabilized.

“We look forward to bringing innovative solutions and more options to the marketplace as we enter the exchanges in 2022,” it said on Thursday.

CVS Health’s Aetna insurance unit and other large health insurers such as UnitedHealth Group Inc exited these online exchanges in 2017 and 2018, due to financial losses and uncertainty as Republicans tried to repeal the law.