Hawaii had largest increase in demand for crypto out of US states this year By Cointelegraph



Hawaii had largest increase in demand for crypto out of US states this year



A new report from MiQ Digital indicates that demand for cryptocurrency has increased the most in the U.S. states of Hawaii and California in 2021.

According to data gathered from Google (NASDAQ:) Trends comparing the average interest from 2020 to 2021, MiQ Digital reported that Hawaii had seen a more than 687% increase in demand for cryptocurrencies over that in 2020, even more than runner-up state California at 655%. However, users are most likely to find businesses in California that are willing to accept crypto payments, with 440 currently doing so compared to 180 in Florida — the home of the 2021 conference.

