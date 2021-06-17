Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Apple Has Never Her Movies

“[Apple] thinks it’s weird if I’m on-screen.”
“My kids have never seen me in a movie,” she said.
However, Paltrow did say she thinks her son might have caught her in Iron Man because he likes superheroes.
“I mean, I think my son has seen the Iron Man things, but I don’t think my daughter has ever seen me in a movie.”
Paltrow said her daughter likes it best when she’s just her mom.
“[Apple] thinks it’s weird if I’m on-screen,” The Politician star said while placing her hands over her heart. “She says she likes me here.” How cute!
Paltrow is just like Apple because the Goop founder revealed she doesn’t like to watch herself in movies either.
“I also really hate, hate, hate seeing myself in a movie ever,” Paltrow exclaimed.
But if she had to pick which one of her movies was her favorite then Paltrow said it would be her 2001 film The Royal Tenenbaums because her late father, Bruce, visited her on-set and that made the experience “enjoyable.”
“It’s kind of like the only scene that I can watch of myself of my whole career,” she said.
Hopefully, one day Apple will watch The Royal Tenenbaums and a few more of her mother’s movies. I’m sure she must be wondering why her mom is an Academy Award-winning actor.
