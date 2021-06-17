Gold ticks up but eyes worst week since March 2020 after hawkish Fed

Article content

Gold rose on Friday, but was headed for its worst week since March 2020 after the U.S. Federal Reserve’s hawkish message on monetary policy lifted the dollar higher and dented the safe-haven metal’s appeal.

Spot gold was up 0.6% at $1,784.16 per ounce, as of 0258 GMT. However, prices have fallen nearly 5% so far this week.

U.S. gold futures gained 0.5% to $1,783.20.

It was the Fed meeting and reversal in their policy outlook that triggered the drop in gold prices, said ED&F Man Capital Markets analyst Edward Meir, adding “the reaction in gold has been somewhat overdone.”

“Despite the current high-growth, inflationary environment, the proposed Fed rate hikes are not expected to set in for at least another 18 months. So after a little bit more weakness here, gold prices will regroup and push higher.”

The Fed on Wednesday signaled it would be considering whether to taper its asset purchase program meeting by meeting and brought forward projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes into 2023.

Following hawkish comments from Fed officials, the dollar jumped to a two-month high and was on track for its best week in nearly nine months, while U.S. benchmark 10-year yield rose.