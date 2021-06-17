Gold slides to over 1-month low after Fed’s hawkish tilt

Article content

Gold fell to its lowest in more than a month on Thursday, pressured by gains in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields after the Federal Reserve signaled earlier-than-expected interest rate increases.

A majority of 11 Fed officials projected at least two quarter-point rate rises for 2023, even as officials in their statement pledged to keep policy supportive for now to encourage a jobs recovery.

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,804.40 per ounce by 0904 GMT, having touched its lowest since May 6 at $1,799.70.

U.S. gold futures were down 3.1% to $1,804.20.

Analysts attributed a slight bounce during the Asian session to bargain hunting following Wednesday’s steep retreat toward the key $1,800 level.

Along with the Fed’s unexpected change of stance, “higher interest rates in the U.S. – while other major central banks probably are going to wait longer with changing monetary policy – has strengthened the dollar. So it’s a double whammy for gold,” Quantitative Commodity Research analyst Peter Fertig said.

Higher interest rates tend to dull gold’s appeal as they translate into a higher opportunity cost of holding bullion.

Gold slipped more than 2.5% on Wednesday, after comments from Fed officials propelled the dollar to a two-month high, while U.S. Treasury yields also jumped.