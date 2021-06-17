Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX up 0.11% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the rose 0.11%, while the index fell 0.03%, and the index climbed 0.26%.

The best performers of the session on the were MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:), which rose 3.34% or 7.20 points to trade at 223.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Deutsche Boerse AG (DE:) added 2.68% or 3.770 points to end at 144.200 and Merck KGaA (DE:) was up 1.51% or 2.28 points to 153.53 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were RWE AG ST O.N. (DE:), which fell 1.65% or 0.520 points to trade at 31.000 at the close. Siemens Energy AG (DE:) declined 1.33% or 0.35 points to end at 25.89 and Heidelbergcement AG O.N. (DE:) was down 1.28% or 0.950 points to 73.450.

The top performers on the MDAX were Zalando SE (DE:) which rose 2.86% to 98.56, Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was up 2.39% to settle at 67.710 and TeamViewer AG (DE:) which gained 2.18% to close at 32.75.

The worst performers were Wacker Chemie O.N. (DE:) which was down 5.42% to 129.62 in late trade, Encavis AG (DE:) which lost 4.54% to settle at 15.150 and Thyssenkrupp AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 3.12% to 8.702 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 2.39% to 67.710, TeamViewer AG (DE:) which was up 2.18% to settle at 32.75 and Siemens Healthineers AG (DE:) which gained 2.17% to close at 49.99.

The worst performers were Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which was down 1.64% to 18.040 in late trade, Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology O.N. (DE:) which lost 1.30% to settle at 159.80 and Freenet AG NA (DE:) which was down 1.12% to 22.470 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 368 to 307 and 79 ended unchanged.

Shares in MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 3.34% or 7.20 to 223.00. Shares in Siemens Healthineers AG (DE:) rose to all time highs; up 2.17% or 1.06 to 49.99.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 2.17% to 18.39.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 4.74% or 88.20 to $1773.20 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July fell 2.65% or 1.91 to hit $70.24 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract fell 2.62% or 1.95 to trade at $72.44 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.70% to 1.1910, while EUR/GBP fell 0.18% to 0.8558.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.73% at 91.877.

