GekkoVet Oy: Has My Dog Got Corona Virus Disease, Cholangitis or Kennel Cough?

HELSINKI — There are hundreds of different diseases and even more symptoms that can affect pets. Even a veterinarian cannot remember all of them without help. The new GekkoCompass application, recently launched by a Finnish company, suggests the most probable diagnosis and the appropriate treatment at the touch of a button to the veterinarian.

In treating their patients, veterinarians use numerous different sources to arrive at a diagnosis. Now, however, there is no longer a need for stacks of books or confusing notes. GekkoCompass creates a list of possible diagnoses in probability order, based on the patient’s symptoms, laboratory results, and other findings. After the diagnosis is selected, the appropriate treatments are suggested to the veterinarian. GekkoCompass provides support throughout the patient’s treatment chain reducing the risk of human error at all stages. It does not forget things and preconceptions will not influence the diagnoses suggested.

GekkoCompass currently includes information for internal diseases of dogs and cats. With these alone there are nearly 25,000 different disease-symptom combinations. The content will grow to embrace new animal species as well as different fields of veterinary medicine. All this information is available to all veterinarians worldwide – regardless of the level of veterinary education or the country’s resources.