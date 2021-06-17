Foxconn founder asks Taiwan to allow vaccine talks with Chinese firm

Article content

TAIPEI — Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of Taiwan’s Foxconn, asked for government permission on Friday to negotiate with a Chinese company for the purchase of BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccines to help address the island’s shortage of shots.

The Taiwanese government’s own deal with BioNTech fell through earlier this year – a problem Taiwan has blamed on pressure from Beijing.

China has denied the accusation, saying Taiwan is free to obtain the vaccines via Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd, which has a contract with BioNTech to sell the vaccines in Greater China, including Taiwan.

Taiwan’s government says it has and will only deal with BioNTech in Germany and that it does not trust vaccines from China, but that it is also happy to facilitate Gou’s proposed purchase provided he can prove BioNTech has vaccines it is willing to sell to Taiwan.

In an open letter addressed to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, Gou laid out his proposals to the government.

“Agree to our donation contract and enter into discussions on substantive details, and also agree to our proposed contract structure diagram for the procurement from Germany’s BioNTech (Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Agency as the agent), manufactured in and shipped from Germany,” he said.