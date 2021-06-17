Ford sees better-than-expected quarterly profit on higher vehicle prices

Article content

Ford Motor Co said on Thursday its second-quarter operating profit will exceed expectations due to lower costs and rising prices for new and used vehicles amid the global semiconductor chip shortage.

Ford Chief Executive Jim Farley also said at a Deutsche Bank conference that the No. 2 U.S. automaker will eventually raise its spending on electric vehicles beyond the $30 billion-plus through 2025 that it outlined last month. He added the Argo AI self-driving software startup, in which Ford invested, will need more funding in the future.

Ford will provide a more detailed forecast for the second half of the year when it reports second-quarter results on July 28. The Dearborn, Michigan-based company previously said the chip shortage would cost it $2.5 billion this year and halve vehicle production in the second quarter.

Farley said the availability of chips will not return to normal in the auto industry until some time next year. He added that Ford had been harder hit than other automakers by the fire at a Japanese plant of Renesas Electronics Corp which affected chip production.

However, the chip shortage has also led to lower vehicle inventories, causing consumers to pay higher prices for new cars as well as used cars at vehicle auctions, benefitting Ford Credit, the company said.