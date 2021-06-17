Flexa AMP cryptocurrency hits new highs on Coinbase listing — Up 1,700% in 2021 By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

The in-house token of cryptocurrency payments app Flexa, AMP (OTC:), has hit new all-time highs after being listed on major exchange Coinbase.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed reaching $0.11 per coin for the first time on June 17.

AMP/USD 1-day candle chart (Bittrex). Source: TradingView