Fires and Bugs Imperil Canada’s Push to Tap Trees in Carbon Goal

(Bloomberg) — Wildfires and insect infestations are endangering Canada’s effort to enlist its abundant forests to reach emissions targets, according to the Canadian Center for Policy Alternatives.

Canada’s federal government is using forestry lands and parks to claim 17 million metric tons of carbon-dioxide reductions toward its goal of reducing emissions, the research institute said in a report published Thursday. The government is also counting its promise of planting 2 billion trees to further add to its reduction goal.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing pressure to pursue a more ambitious climate agenda as countries including the U.S. and U.K. set higher targets. The country, which holds the world’s third largest oil reserves in northern Alberta’s oil sands, is the only Group of Seven nation whose harmful emissions have risen since 2015. Canada aims to cut emissions by 40% to 45% below 2005 levels by the end of the decade.

Forests can be seen as “carbon sinks” for their ability to absorb more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere that they release. Canada has 8.5% of the world’s forests, making it the third most-forested country, according to the United Nations’ Food and Agricultural Organization.