Fintech firm Wise to list directly on London’s stock market

LONDON — British fintech firm Wise said on Thursday it plans to go public in London in what will be the first direct listing of a technology company on the London Stock Exchange.

The payments app, formerly known as TransferWise, is opting to list without raising any funds in what will be a boost to the British government’s aspirations to attract more technology firms in to its capital markets.

The company said in a statement that it has been profitable since 2017, with a 54% annual revenue growth rate over the last three years, reaching 421 million pounds ($588.77 million)in overall sales in 2021.

The listing is expected to be finalized on July 5, with the company aiming for a freefloat of at least 25%, a bookrunner on the deal said.

The move comes amid tough market conditions in what has been a volatile year for stock market listings in Europe, with at least two initial public offerings (IPO) canceled in recent weeks.

In London, IPOs from Deliveroo and Alphawave both tanked on their stock market debuts, and are trading well below their listing prices.

“Wise is used to challenging convention, and this listing is no exception,” said co-founder and CEO Kristo Käärmann.

“A direct listing allows us a cheaper and more transparent way to broaden Wise’s ownership, aligned with our mission,” he added.