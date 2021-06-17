Facebook Gains As Insta Brings Ads To Reels, Its Answer To TikTok By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Facebook (NASDAQ:) shares rose 1% on a day when its Instagram introduced advertisement on Reels, its short-form video service and rival to TikTok.

The step is Instagram’s way of creating a revenue stream and monetizing its platform.

The ads will be full screen and vertical, and appear in between individual posts, CNBC said. They’ll be up to 30 seconds long and will run on loop.

The Reels feature, launched in August 2020, allows users to create short video clips and share them publicly or with friends within the Instagram app.

TikTok, owned by China’s Bytedance, is the pioneer in creating and popularizing short videos that are hugely popular with the young, particularly in developing countries like India which incidentally also banned the app last year.