Facebook Gains As Insta Brings Ads To Reels, Its Answer To TikTok By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters.

By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Facebook (NASDAQ:) shares rose 1% on a day when its Instagram introduced advertisement on Reels, its short-form video service and rival to TikTok.

The step is Instagram’s way of creating a revenue stream and monetizing its platform.

The ads will be full screen and vertical, and appear in between individual posts, CNBC said. They’ll be up to 30 seconds long and will run on loop.

The Reels feature, launched in August 2020, allows users to create short video clips and share them publicly or with friends within the Instagram app.

TikTok, owned by China’s Bytedance, is the pioneer in creating and popularizing short videos that are hugely popular with the young, particularly in developing countries like India which incidentally also banned the app last year.

 

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR