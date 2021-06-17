Euronext resolves derivatives trading glitch after four-hour outage

Article content

LONDON — Pan-European financial markets operator Euronext said on Thursday that it had resolved the technical glitches which knocked out index derivatives trading for nearly four hours earlier in the day.

Euronext, which runs the Paris, Milan and Amsterdam stock markets among others, said earlier index derivatives contracts had been suspended, although trading in other areas was not affected and proceeding as normal.

The latest glitch in index derivatives – which allow holders to buy contracts at pre-determined prices – comes at a sensitive time for the market operator, which controls nearly a quarter of the equity trading flow in Europe after its successful acquisition of Borsa Italiana last year.

It is the second such outage this year, on top of a more widespread stoppage in October 2020 when a disruption to derivatives and cash trading from Dublin to Paris forced traders to sit on the sidelines for hours.

Euronext said the cause of the outage, which began shortly before 0700 GMT, had been resolved and trading and the post-trade process on other segments was taking place as normal. It did not elaborate on the cause of the disruption.

When outages hit U.S. markets, investors can seamlessly migrate their trading onto other exchanges, but Europe does not have any back-up system in place and the issue has become more urgent as exchanges across Europe have embarked on a consolidation spree. Euronext operates six major stock markets in the region.