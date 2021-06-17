EU considering SURE-type unemployment instrument for post-crisis phase

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) – The European Union sees no immediate need to prolong its SURE unemployment scheme beyond the COVID-19 crisis but is looking into similar instruments to help the jobs market in the post-emergency phase, its jobs commissioner told an Italian daily.

Asked whether the programme could be extended, Nicolas Schmit told Corriere della Sera in an interview published on Thursday that SURE was a “crisis instrument”.

“Now we are in a recovery process and I see no immediate need to prolong this crisis instrument,” he told the paper. “With (Economics) Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni we are studying the possibility of an instrument similar to SURE.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR