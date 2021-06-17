Enbridge Set to Debut in the Sustainability-Linked Bond Market

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Enbridge Inc. released a framework for the issuance of sustainability-linked bonds — the first for a North American pipeline company — as it pushes to improve its environmental credentials.

The bonds would tie borrowing costs to key performance indicators including reducing carbon emission, increasing the representation of women on its board of directors as well as racial and ethnic groups across its workforce. Such metrics were used for a C$1 billion ($814 million) sustainability-linked credit facility signed by the company in February. The deals come as Enbridge faces growing opposition from environmental groups to its network of oil export pipelines.

“Assuming we get the right feedback from investors, how I think it will play out is that we will have support to have a dollar offering because it’s probably the most mature market,” Max Chan, Enbridge’s vice president of treasury, said in a video interview Wednesday, referring to issuance in the U.S. currency. “Following that, there will be a high demand from Canadian investors for us to do the same thing to the Canadian debt markets, which would be a logical assumption on how this plays out for Enbridge.”

Enbridge follows Telus Corp. this week in releasing a sustainability-linked bond framework. The Canadian telecom company’s inaugural issue may have a maturity of 10.5 years, according to a prospectus for the potential deal. Among energy companies, Italy’s Eni SpA last week became the first oil company to sell euro bonds tied to cutting carbon emissions. In the U.S. dollar market, shipping company SFL Corp. Ltd. sold $150 million of such notes in April. In the wider sustainable debt markets, Canada’s federal government has also hired advisers for an inaugural green bond, which uses proceeds to support environmentally friendly projects.