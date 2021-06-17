Dr. Martens kicks off listed status with 22% earnings rise By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A pair of Dr. Martens boots in London, Britain, September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Newman/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) – Dr. Martens, the classic British boot brand that listed its shares in January, on Thursday reported a 22% rise in annual core earnings with online sales helping to soften the hit from COVID-19-related store closures.

The group, known for its chunky boots with yellow stitching, made earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 224.2 million pounds ($313.6 million) in the year to March 31, on revenue up 15% to 773 million pounds – in line with guidance set out at the time of its initial public offering (IPO) of growth of 14-15%.

Dr. Martens said trading since the year end had been in line with its expectations and it maintained a target of “high teens” percentage revenue growth in 2021-22, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the group and its markets reduces.

From 2022-23 and over the medium term the group anticipates “mid-teens” revenue growth.

It is targeting e-commerce to grow to 40% of the overall sales mix from 30% in 2020-21, with total direct to consumer (DTC) channels, including retail stores, making up 60% of the mix.

The group said its medium term target of a 30% EBITDA margin was also unchanged.

It expects to begin paying a dividend in the 2021-22 year.

Dr. Martens’ shares have performed strongly since listing at 370 pence in January. They closed Wednesday at 495 pence, valuing the business at 5 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.7149 pounds)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR