Dollar hits two-month high as Fed eyes earlier rate hikes; kiwi climbs

TOKYO — The dollar rose to its highest

level in almost two months versus major peers on Thursday after

the Federal Reserve unexpectedly brought forward its projections

for interest rate hikes into 2023.

The dollar index, which tracks the currency against

six rivals, rose to as high as 91.484 in Asia for the first time

since April 19, following a nearly 1% surge overnight, the

biggest gain since March of last year.

Only New Zealand’s kiwi made any meaningful headway

against the dollar among major currencies on Thursday, climbing

0.6% after data showed New Zealand’s economy grew much faster

than expected in the first quarter. The kiwi had tumbled more

than 1% on Wednesday.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday began closing the door on

its pandemic-driven monetary policy as officials projected an

accelerated timetable for interest rate increases, opened talks

on how to end crisis-era bond-buying, and said the 15-month-old

health emergency was no longer a core constraint on U.S.

commerce.

A majority of 11 Fed officials penciled in at least two

quarter-point interest rate increases for 2023, even as they

pledged in their statement to keep policy supportive for now to

encourage an labor market recovery.