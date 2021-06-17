Dollar hits two-month high as Fed eyes earlier rate hikes; kiwi climbs

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Author of the article:

Publishing date:

Jun 17, 2021  •  11 minutes ago  •  3 minute read  •  Join the conversation

TOKYO — The dollar rose to its highest

level in almost two months versus major peers on Thursday after

the Federal Reserve unexpectedly brought forward its projections

for interest rate hikes into 2023.

The dollar index, which tracks the currency against

six rivals, rose to as high as 91.484 in Asia for the first time

since April 19, following a nearly 1% surge overnight, the

biggest gain since March of last year.

Only New Zealand’s kiwi made any meaningful headway

against the dollar among major currencies on Thursday, climbing

0.6% after data showed New Zealand’s economy grew much faster

than expected in the first quarter. The kiwi had tumbled more

than 1% on Wednesday.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday began closing the door on

its pandemic-driven monetary policy as officials projected an

accelerated timetable for interest rate increases, opened talks

on how to end crisis-era bond-buying, and said the 15-month-old

health emergency was no longer a core constraint on U.S.

commerce.

A majority of 11 Fed officials penciled in at least two

quarter-point interest rate increases for 2023, even as they

pledged in their statement to keep policy supportive for now to

encourage an labor market recovery.

The projections also showed higher forecasts for inflation

this year, though the price increases were still described as

“transitory.” Overall economic growth is expected to hit 7%.

“The Fed’s super hawkish pivot should reinforce the lows and

offer further near-term USD support,” TD Securities analysts

wrote in a research note.

“A double-whammy of higher rates and wobbly risk sentiment

would result in a positioning squeeze and the start of a new

narrative,” possibly resulting in a 2% dollar rally through the

summer, the note said.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was at

1.5890% in Asia, after rallying to as high as 1.5940% from as

low as 1.4820% on Wednesday.

The dollar climbed to an almost two-month high of $1.1984

per euro on Thursday, extending its gain of about 1%

from the previous session.

It strengthened to as high as 110.825 yen, a level

not seen since April 1, adding to a 0.6% rally overnight.

The Australian dollar dipped to $0.75975, the

lowest since April 13, before trading 0.3% higher to recoup some

of Wednesday’s 1% tumble.

Sterling slipped to the lowest since May 7 at

$1.39745, and the Canadian dollar hit the weakest since

May 5 at C$1.2292, before trading little changed in the Asian

afternoon.

“The USD is in a much healthier place now that the Fed is

inching toward the exits,” Westpac analysts wrote in a client

note, predicting the dollar index would test 92 in coming days.

“The Fed’s pivot will likely make for a challenging backdrop

for risky assets, and there’s enhanced prospects for more

interest rate support for the USD, all of which spells good news

for the currency.”

Cryptocurrencies were also hurt by the dollar’s strength,

with bitcoin hovering around $39,000 following a 4.5%

slide on Wednesday, and ether at $2,438 after a 7%

selloff.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0432 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1994 $1.1995 +0.00% -1.83% +1.2005 +1.1984

Dollar/Yen 110.6900 110.6400 +0.05% +7.17% +110.8200 +110.6200

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9086 0.9084 +0.02% +2.70% +0.9091 +0.9076

Sterling/Dollar 1.3993 1.3985 +0.07% +2.43% +1.4002 +1.3975

Dollar/Canadian 1.2274 1.2278 -0.02% -3.60% +1.2291 +1.2265

Aussie/Dollar 0.7627 0.7609 +0.25% -0.84% +0.7644 +0.7598

NZ 0.7086 0.7049 +0.55% -1.30% +0.7101 +0.7049

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Gerry Doyle and Kim

Coghill)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR