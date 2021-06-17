Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.84% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.84%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the fell 0.84%.

The best performers of the session on the were GN Store Nord (CSE:), which rose 0.97% or 5.2 points to trade at 539.6 at the close. Meanwhile, Tryg A/S (CSE:) added 0.95% or 1.4 points to end at 154.3 and Coloplast A/S (CSE:) was up 0.44% or 4.4 points to 995.8 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Royal Unibrew A/S (CSE:), which fell 2.35% or 19 points to trade at 789 at the close. DSV Panalpina A/S (CSE:) declined 2.11% or 31.0 points to end at 1435.0 and AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) was down 1.97% or 360 points to 17960.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 84 to 59 and 13 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for July delivery was down 1.54% or 1.11 to $71.04 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August fell 1.76% or 1.31 to hit $73.08 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 4.78% or 88.90 to trade at $1772.50 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.65% to 6.2400, while EUR/DKK rose 0.02% to 7.4368.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.68% at 91.832.