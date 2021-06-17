David Harbour Loves Being Lily Allen’s Daughters’ Stepdad

“My heart is just broken wide open and I have a new love that I never had.”
Lily has two daughters from her previous marriage to Sam Cooper. (Ethel Mary, who is nine, and Marnie Rose, who is eight.) Prior to tying the knot, David didn’t have any kids, and he’s taken to this whole stepdad thing marvelously.
David spoke about his new parental role on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with her co-host Stephen Laurel “tWitch” Boss, and is someone cutting onions in here? Because my eyes are not dry.
“I’m a stepfather,” he begins. “Anybody who has kids — it’s like, they are incredible, vulnerable, beautiful — they’ll break you heart in a second.”
“I was always a single guy. I’ve been a bachelor for a long time. I’ve been an artist. I wanted to travel the whole world and do my work. I never really wanted to have kids. And I get it now, why everybody has kids. Because it’s kind of like the meaning of life, you pass the torch to these other individuals.”
“You love them more than you could ever love yourself,” he continued. “It’s such a beautiful thing. My heart is just broken wide open and I have a new love that I never had.”
