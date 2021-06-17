CureVac Tanks As Potential Covid Vaccine Fails Trial By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters

By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com — CureVac (NASDAQ:) shares dropped 38% in Thursday’s premarket trading after its candidate for COVID-19 vaccine failed to meet its main goal in late stage clinical trials.

Late Wednesday CureVac said preliminary data indicated that its jab was only 47% effective at protecting against coronavirus and added that final analysis of the trial results would be available in the coming weeks.

The HERALD study, conducted by Curevac in conjunction with Bayer (DE:), enrolled approximately 40,000 participants in 10 countries in Latin America and Europe.

The company said demonstrating high efficacy in “unprecedented broad diversity of variants” – as many as 13 that were part of the study — was challenging.

 

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR