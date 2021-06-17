Crypto market ‘panic’ is subsiding, now’s the time to buy By Cointelegraph

In the monthly newsletter published on June 14, the venture capitalist stated that the best time to buy is when markets are “well below trend”. A trend deviation chart backed up this claim as it showed that the asset has only been this “cheap” relative to its trend for a fifth of its lifecycle.

The chief executive of Pantera Capital, Dan Morehead, is confident that the big crypto selloff is slowing because he thinks “we’ve seen the most of this panic”.

