Crypto exchange Huobi has reportedly stopped letting new users trade derivatives By Cointelegraph

Crypto exchange Huobi has reportedly stopped letting new users trade derivatives
Huobi, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, has reportedly restricted derivatives for new and existing users over concerns about China’s regulatory crackdowns.
Chinese journalist Colin Wu reported on Twitter Thursday that Huobi had temporarily dropped the maximum allowable trading leverage from 125x to less than 5x for existing users. In addition, new users based in China were not allowed to engage in derivatives trading on the exchange.
