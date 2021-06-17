Cruise operator Carnival discloses breach of crew, guests’ personal data

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Arnold Donald, CEO of Carnival Corp. takes the stage to deliver his keynote address at CES in Las Vegas, U.S., January 5, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
(Reuters) – Cruise operator Carnival (NYSE:) Corp detected unauthorized access to its computer systems in March, alerted regulators and hired a cybersecurity firm to investigate the breach, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.
Carnival, whose shares were down 2%, noticed the suspicious activity on March 19 and acted quickly to “prevent further unauthorized access,” the report added.
The Miami-based company also alerted individuals whose data had been compromised and set up a call center to respond to their queries, according to the report.
Carnival did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The company was also hit by a ransomware attack last year, which affected the information technology systems of one of its brands.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.