Corn, soy plunge on U.S. weather, broad commodities sell-off

Article content

CHICAGO — U.S. corn and soybean futures fell sharply on Thursday, pressured by outlooks for rain and cooler temperatures in the Midwest crop belt, as well as spillover weakness from broad-based selling in the commodities sector, analysts said.

Wheat followed the weaker trend, with the U.S. winter wheat harvest under way.

As of 1:08 p.m. CDT (1808 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade July corn was down its 40-cent daily limit at $6.33 per bushel. July soybeans were down $1.12 at $13.36-1/2 a bushel and new-crop November was down 88-1/4 cents at $12.55, dropping below $13 for the first time since April.

CBOT July wheat was down 24-1/4 cents at $6.38-1/2 a bushel.

Grains followed declines in crude oil and gold as the U.S. dollar rose sharply after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it might raise interest rates at a much faster pace than assumed.

Commodity funds hold a net long position in CBOT corn, soybean and soyoil futures, leaving the markets prone to bouts of long liquidation.

“All these outside markets – the funds (are) just exiting. The charts, certainly in beans, meal and oil, look ugly,” said Dan Cekander, president of DC Analysis.

CBOT July soyoil fell by its expanded 5.5-cent daily limit to 56.57 cents per pound, nearly 9% on the day, as global vegetable oil markets retreated from multi-year highs.