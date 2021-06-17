Colombian peso tumbles, Brazil’s real supported by tight policy

Article content
Colombia’s peso led Latin American
currency losses on Thursday, dropping 1.5% on a combination of
dollar strength and weaker oil prices, while policy tightening
expectations allowed Brazil’s real to hold near one-year highs.
The dollar, powered by the U.S. Federal Reserve’s hawkish
surprise on Wednesday, weighed on most emerging currencies while
commodity exporters such as Colombia were also undermined by
oil’s 0.6% pullback.
Colombia, which has seen political unrest in recent weeks
and several bombings attributed to leftist guerillas, saw its
peso touch three-week lows. A Wednesday bombing injured a
Colombian soldier and two U.S. military personnel
Crude exporter Mexico’s peso touched an 11-week low,
down 0.2%.
Chile’s peso fell to a near three-month low of
738.50, rattled by a sharp drop in the prices of copper – the
country’s largest export.
World no. 2 copper producer Peru’s sol also dropped
0.4%.
Brazil’s real was the outlier, firming 0.6% and
holding just below one-year highs on expectations of more
central bank policy tightening. The central bank on Wednesday
raised the Selic interest rate by 75 basis points to 4.25% and
dropped plans for a “partial” normalization of policy.
The “comments represent a more hawkish tone in comparison to
the previous document and to market expectations. It indicates
that the Central Bank could increase rates higher than the
current median market expectations,” Credit Suisse analysts told
clients, predicting four consecutive hikes of 75 basis points,
taking rates to 7.25% by December.
That’s a more aggressive call than the 6% rate forecast by a
Reuters poll conducted before Wednesday’s decision.
On equities, Brazilian power utility Eletrobras
sank 3.6%, with a reformed bill for its privatization to be
voted on in the Senate on Thursday.
Latam stocks fell in tandem with emerging markets, with the
MSCI’s index of regional stocks down 1.5% to a
more-than two-week low.
Emerging market debt also suffered losses, as a rise in U.S.
yields narrowed the gap between risky and risk-free debt.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
Latest Daily % change
MSCI Emerging Markets 1361.19 -0.64
MSCI LatAm 2611.22 -1.48
Brazil Bovespa 128098.73 -0.9
Mexico IPC 50163.61 -0.82
Chile IPSA 4330.51 -0.6
Argentina MerVal 66450.68 -1.665
Colombia COLCAP 1251.42 0.05
Currencies Latest Daily % change
Brazil real 5.0253 0.60
Mexico peso 20.4354 -0.16
Chile peso 737.8 -1.10
Colombia peso 3726 -1.46
Peru sol 3.9158 -0.39
Argentina peso 95.3500 -0.03
(interbank)
