Colombian peso tumbles, Brazil’s real supported by tight policy

Colombia’s peso led Latin American

currency losses on Thursday, dropping 1.5% on a combination of

dollar strength and weaker oil prices, while policy tightening

expectations allowed Brazil’s real to hold near one-year highs.

The dollar, powered by the U.S. Federal Reserve’s hawkish

surprise on Wednesday, weighed on most emerging currencies while

commodity exporters such as Colombia were also undermined by

oil’s 0.6% pullback.

Colombia, which has seen political unrest in recent weeks

and several bombings attributed to leftist guerillas, saw its

peso touch three-week lows. A Wednesday bombing injured a

Colombian soldier and two U.S. military personnel

Crude exporter Mexico’s peso touched an 11-week low,

down 0.2%.

Chile’s peso fell to a near three-month low of

738.50, rattled by a sharp drop in the prices of copper – the

country’s largest export.

World no. 2 copper producer Peru’s sol also dropped

0.4%.

Brazil’s real was the outlier, firming 0.6% and

holding just below one-year highs on expectations of more

central bank policy tightening. The central bank on Wednesday

raised the Selic interest rate by 75 basis points to 4.25% and

dropped plans for a “partial” normalization of policy.