China’s new home price growth stabilizes in May amid raft of cooling measures

BEIJING — New home prices in China rose in May at the same pace as in April, official data showed on Thursday, but there were signs that government measures to cool the market were beginning to temper gains.

Average new home prices in 70 major cities grew 0.6% in May, unchanged from April, according to Reuters calculations based on data released by the National Bureau of Statistics.

On a year-on-year basis, new home prices rose 4.9%, slightly faster than a 4.8% rise in April.

Real estate, a vital source of growth for China’s economy, has bounced back quickly from the COVID-19 crisis. But a relentless rise in home prices, particularly in big cities, has raised concerns about overheating and prompted the government to ramp up efforts to cool the red-hot market this year.

“The new home price growth has peaked,” said Li Yujia, chief economist at Guangdong Property Policy Research Institute.

“It is due to local government’s price caps, and sales discounts offered by many developers who are in debt repayment peak season and under stringent scrutiny on debt ratios.”

Chinese property prices have risen rapidly this year, even as the government took a series of measures to cool the market including stricter rules for home buyers, curbing debt accumulation by developers and guiding banks to increase mortgage rates.