CFSC-OPEC recognizes TELUS for its long-standing support of the CFS+ program and its recent support of the CEO Pledge

MONTREAL, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Computers for Success Canada (CFSC-OPEC) is grateful to TELUS for its ongoing support of the Computers for Schools Plus (CFS+) program, a commitment that is reflected in TELUS’ involvement as a founding member of the newly launched CEO Pledge.

The CEO Pledge is a joint effort from some of Canada’s leading businesses, initiated by Microsoft Canada, to commit their used technology to the Government of Canada’s Computers for Schools Plus program.

“In donating its used technology to the CFS+ program, TELUS continues to play a key leadership role to the program’s goal of delivering improved access to digital tools and skills for Canadians most at risk of digital exclusion”, said Toby Harper-Merrett, Executive Director, CFSC-OPEC. “For the past 25 years, the CFS+ program has provided millions of Canadians with resources and opportunities to participate in the digital economy, thanks to support from long standing donors like TELUS.”

“Since 2001, our TELUS team has proudly donated more than 35,000 computers to the Computers for Schools program, and our participation in the Pledge is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to improve the lives of Canadians by bridging digital, social and economic divides,” said Darren Entwistle, TELUS President and CEO. “At a time when the human connection is more important than ever, TELUS remains committed to ensuring Canadians stay connected to the people, information and resources that matter the most. Through our longstanding support of the CFS+ program, combined with our Internet for Good program, which provides low income families, youth aging out of care and people with disabilities with vital access to high-speed internet, we are helping make it easier for hundreds of thousands of Canadians to learn, work, socialize, access healthcare and find information online in our digital world.”

Since 1993, the CFS+ program has refurbished and redistributed over 1.7 million computers to schools, libraries, not-for-profit organizations, Indigenous communities, and eligible low-income families. The program also provides beneficial work experience to Canadian youth through paid internships. Interns help refurbish the used technology while acquiring essential digital skills.

“Technology partners like TELUS choose this program as a secure and sustainable solution for their end-of-life technology, contributing to its environmental, youth employment, skills and economic development impacts”, added Toby Harper-Merrett.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $16 billion in annual revenue and 16 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. We leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. In 2020, TELUS was recognized as having the fastest wireless network in the world, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better. TELUS Health is Canada’s leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes from improved agri-business data insights and processes. TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that delivers next-generation AI and content management solutions for global brands across the technology and games, ecommerce and FinTech, communications and media, healthcare, travel and hospitality sectors. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 25+ countries around the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and retirees to contribute more than $820 million and 1.6 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

About Computers for Schools Plus

Computers for Schools Plus (CFS+) is a national partnership-based program that refurbishes digital devices from government, private business and individuals for use by schools, libraries, not-for profit organizations, Indigenous communities and eligible low-income individuals. This program is funded by the Government of Canada.

About CFSC

Computers for Success –Canada Inc.| Ordinateurs pour l’excellence –Canada Inc. (CFSC-OPEC) is a not-for-profit organization established in 2005, supporting Government of Canada digital inclusion and economic development programs. CFSC-OPEC’s services include project management, communications, partnership development, and strategic planning.

