Cathay grants pilot visa extensions By Reuters

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Cathay Pacific Airways (OTC:) on Thursday said that non-local pilots based in Hong Kong had been granted work permit extensions, two weeks after it launched a recruitment drive for local pilots and closed bases in Australia and New Zealand.

Pilots on the Boeing (NYSE:) 747 freighter fleet and training captains will receive three-year extensions, those on the 7Boeing 77 and Airbus A350 fleets will receive a one-year extension and those on the A330 fleet will be granted a three-month extension, the company said in a statement.

Cathay last year closed its regional arm, Cathay Dragon, which had flown A330s and A320s, putting hundreds of local pilots out of work.