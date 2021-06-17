Bulls aim to reclaim $40K ahead of Friday’s $520M BTC options expiry By Cointelegraph

Bulls aim to reclaim $40K ahead of Friday’s $520M BTC options expiry
(BTC) bulls have little reason to celebrate the 25% rally over the past nine days. After testing the $31,000 support on June 8, top traders’ optimism faded, and even the recent $41,000 high was unable to boost their expectations.
Contrary to market sentiment, the United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority has indicated a significant increase in cryptocurrency ownership in the country. A consumer survey found that 2.3 million adults in the U.K. now hold crypto assets, which is up from 1.9 million last year.
