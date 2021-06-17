Bitcoin price falls after Fed shifts interest rate hikes forward amid inflation fears By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin price falls after Fed shifts interest rate hikes forward amid inflation fears
dropped closer to a key support level and the Dow and the S&P 500 pulled back after the Federal Reserve moved forward its plan for 2 interest rate hikes in 2023.
Bitcoin (BTC) price extended its losses shortly after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell announced that the Fed would move forward its timeline and schedule two interest rate hikes in 2023.
