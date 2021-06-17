Billie Eilish Talks Relationship Speculation And Rumors

“Everybody needs to shut up.”
In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Billie Eilish got real about how little the public actually knows about her.
In particular, Billie expressed discomfort when members of the public describe things as being like her — like when a competitor on RuPaul’s Drag Race was told that her song was “very Billie Eilish.”
“What do they think when they think that? Do they think what the internet thinks, which is whispering or whatever the fuck people say?” she remarked. “Anytime I see an impression on the internet, it just reminds me how little the internet knows about me. Like, I really don’t share shit. I have such a loud personality that makes people feel like they know everything about me and they literally don’t at all.”
Billie wishes that she could share more, but she has a new perspective now that she’s famous herself. “It’s sad because I can’t give the fans everything they want,” she continued. “The bigger I’ve gotten, the more I understand why [my favorite celebrities] couldn’t do all the things I wanted them to do.”
“I wish that I could tell the fans everything I think and feel and it wouldn’t live on the internet forever. And be spoken about and called problematic, or called whatever the fuck anybody wants to call any thoughts that a human has.”
In particular, Billie is hesitant on sharing parts of her love life. The closest look we’ve had at her relationships was in her documentary, The World’s a Little Blurry, which depicted her ex, Brandon Adams. “I don’t like to share that part of my life, and I was not planning on sharing that part of my life ever,” she added.
However, the relationship was met with some backlash — primarily as Brandon was in his early 20s when he dated the teenager, and many speculated that her song “Your Power” was about him. “Everybody needs to shut up,” Billie said, explaining that the doc, “was a microscopic, tiny, tiny little bit of that relationship. Nobody knows about any of that, at all. I just wish people could just stop and see things and not have to say things all the time.”
