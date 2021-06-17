Billie Eilish Called Out The Response To Her Vogue Cover

The 18-year-old Grammy winner commented on the responses to her cover shoot during a new Rolling Stone interview, where she set the record straight about her fashion choices and explained frankly that dressing in lingerie-eque garb doesn’t represent any sort of personal or aesthetic “growth” from the darker, more oversized clothing she rocked previously. To interpret Billie’s Vogue vibe as progress is weird and problematic, TBH, but some people apparently did, anyway.