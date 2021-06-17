Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.37% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.37%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the declined 0.37%.

The best performers of the session on the were Nuix Ltd (ASX:), which rose 6.15% or 0.16 points to trade at 2.76 at the close. Meanwhile, Netwealth Group Ltd (ASX:) added 5.20% or 0.82 points to end at 16.59 and Computershare Ltd. (ASX:) was up 4.81% or 0.79 points to 17.20 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:), which fell 11.52% or 0.235 points to trade at 1.805 at the close. Northern Star Resources Ltd (ASX:) declined 7.57% or 0.830 points to end at 10.140 and OZ Minerals Ltd (ASX:) was down 4.70% or 1.12 points to 22.73.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 972 to 416 and 393 ended unchanged.

Shares in Computershare Ltd. (ASX:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 4.81% or 0.79 to 17.20.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 1.40% to 11.767.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 2.95% or 54.95 to $1806.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July fell 0.65% or 0.47 to hit $71.68 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract fell 0.69% or 0.51 to trade at $73.88 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.03% to 0.7608, while AUD/JPY fell 0.08% to 84.17.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.49% at 91.655.