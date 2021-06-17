Asian shares up but set for weekly loss after hawkish Fed

Article content

SHANGHAI — Asian shares inched higher on Friday but were set for a weekly loss, while the U.S. dollar hovered near two-month highs as investors continued to digest comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve projecting interest rate hikes in 2023.

While the Fed messaging indicated no clear end to supportive policy measures such as bond-buying, signals of faster-than-expected rate hikes indicated concerns about inflation as the U.S. economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was barely above water in morning trade after four sessions in the red, edging up 0.01%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 0.53% and Seoul’s KOSPI was up 0.16%. Chinese blue chips swung between gains and losses, and were last down 0.1%

Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.31%.

Gold prices, which plunged following the Fed comments, edged higher but were still set for their worst week since March 2020. Spot gold was last up 0.56% at $1,783.21 per ounce.

“What is pretty obvious is that the inflation genie is starting to sneak out of the bottle, and that will be a major driver of interest rates in the short to medium term,” said James McGlew, executive director of corporate stockbroking at Argonaut in Perth.